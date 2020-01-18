|
Candor - Alice Marie Bolton, 96, of Candor, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira, NY. She was born in Candor, NY May 22, 1923 the daughter of Ross Blewer Holden and Madge Pearl Lathrop. She was predeceased by her husband Earl Henry Bolton, son James H. Bolton, son-in-law Willard Hackett, great granddaughter Jenna, sister Ruth Kasper, brothers Melvin and John Holden. Alice is survived by daughter Crystal Hackett of Dryden, daughter Elaine B. Cavanaugh of South River, NJ, son Phillip Bolton of Candor, daughter Melody J. Bolton of Ovid, sister Mary Morgan of Horseheads, sister Sylvia Burry of Florida, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a member of the Allen Memorial Baptist Church having taught Sunday School. She enjoyed canning, quilting and embroidery work. Calling hours will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10 to 11 am followed by the service at 11:00 am at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 8 Church Street, Candor, NY 13743 with Rev. Michael Eaton officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. Allen-Manzer Funeral Home of Spencer is assisting the family. Memorials in Alice's memory may be directed to Allen Memorial Baptist Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020