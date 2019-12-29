Services
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
69 Pratt St.
New Milford, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
69 Pratt St.
New Milford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Wilmot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Marie (Haskins) Wilmot


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Marie (Haskins) Wilmot Obituary
Alice Marie (Haskins) Wilmot

Seminole, FL - Alice Marie (Haskins) Wilmot of Seminole, FL and So. Pasadena, FL, formerly of New Milford, PA passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 with family by her side. She was born May 13, 1926 in Susquehanna, PA to the former Mildred (Stevens) Edwards and Ernest M. Haskins. She was married for 70 years to the love of her life, Gerald E. Wilmot who passed in 2016. Alice is survived by a daughter, Bonnie G. (S./Butch) Roe and son, George A. Wilmot both of New Milford, PA. 6 Grandchildren: Jeffrey (Jennifer) Roe, Blandon, PA; Kevin Roe, Whitehall, PA; Steven (Andrea) Roe, Atlanta, GA, Austin, Adam and Olivia Wilmot all of Windsor, NY; 4 Great Children; Zachary, Aidan, Dylan and Cole. She is also survived by a sister, Melva Hart, Windsor, NY and a brother, Bruce Haskins, Allentown, PA. and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by her step-father, William Edwards, brothers Edcil and Vernon Haskins. During World Warllshe was employed at the Pentagon, Washington, DC. As a self employed antique dealer Alice owned and operated "Alyce's Tea Cup" and "The Endless Mountains Antique Center" in Great Bend, PA for many years. She was a former president of the Louise Bache BPW and a member of the Great Bend Fireman's Auxiliary. After moving to Florida she was active on the board of directors for Edgewater Pines, the community where they lived. She also was chosen for the "Wall of Fame" and was elected as president of the Residents Club at Gulfport Center, So. Pasadena, FL. A celebration of her life will be held on January 4, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 69 Pratt St., New Milford, PA 18834. Visitation starting at 10:00 AM, Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jane Pykus officiating. Those who wish may donate to the church in her memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now