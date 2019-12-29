|
Alice Marie (Haskins) Wilmot
Seminole, FL - Alice Marie (Haskins) Wilmot of Seminole, FL and So. Pasadena, FL, formerly of New Milford, PA passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 with family by her side. She was born May 13, 1926 in Susquehanna, PA to the former Mildred (Stevens) Edwards and Ernest M. Haskins. She was married for 70 years to the love of her life, Gerald E. Wilmot who passed in 2016. Alice is survived by a daughter, Bonnie G. (S./Butch) Roe and son, George A. Wilmot both of New Milford, PA. 6 Grandchildren: Jeffrey (Jennifer) Roe, Blandon, PA; Kevin Roe, Whitehall, PA; Steven (Andrea) Roe, Atlanta, GA, Austin, Adam and Olivia Wilmot all of Windsor, NY; 4 Great Children; Zachary, Aidan, Dylan and Cole. She is also survived by a sister, Melva Hart, Windsor, NY and a brother, Bruce Haskins, Allentown, PA. and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by her step-father, William Edwards, brothers Edcil and Vernon Haskins. During World Warllshe was employed at the Pentagon, Washington, DC. As a self employed antique dealer Alice owned and operated "Alyce's Tea Cup" and "The Endless Mountains Antique Center" in Great Bend, PA for many years. She was a former president of the Louise Bache BPW and a member of the Great Bend Fireman's Auxiliary. After moving to Florida she was active on the board of directors for Edgewater Pines, the community where they lived. She also was chosen for the "Wall of Fame" and was elected as president of the Residents Club at Gulfport Center, So. Pasadena, FL. A celebration of her life will be held on January 4, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 69 Pratt St., New Milford, PA 18834. Visitation starting at 10:00 AM, Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jane Pykus officiating. Those who wish may donate to the church in her memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019