Alice Minnow
On September 2, 2020, our beautiful mother Alice Minnow left this earth to reunite her loving husband of 55 yrs Jack Minnow and with her beloved grandson Daniel Rogers on his birthday. Also sisters Janet Vasisko, Carol Salisbury and brothers Bill, Ed and Arnie Salisbury.
Alice was the most wonderful, loving and amazing mother. She is survived by her loving and devoted children Jim(Deb) Minnow, Jeanne (Bob) Carangelo, Roseann (Steve Omvik) McDonald and Thomas (Laurie) Minnow. She raised her children to be wonderful parents to her grandchildren Michael (Valerie) McDonald, Matt (Araea) Minnow, Tony (LeAnn Harrington) Rogers, Elizabeth McDonald, Robert (Zoe Toman) Carangelo, Jennifer (Andrew) Swann, Mindy (Matt) Gardner, Marc Minnow, Madison Minnow, Michael Minnow. Her great-grandchildren gave her the greatest joy, she was the best GG ever to Yezenia Rogers, Maelice McDonald, Lily and Autumn McDonald, Lydia and Bobby Carangelo, Nicholas and Ryan Gardner, Levi Minnow and Zoe Swann. Alice loved and embraced everyone including Chris Omvik, Yezenia's mother and sister Astrid and Yari Rodriguez, her sister and best buddy Laura Knox her "big" sister Audrey Orr and her "baby" sister Judi Angermeier. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends that were all loved and cherished.
Alice grew up living in various area farms of New York and New Jersey with her family settling in Binghamton. She graduated from Binghamton North High and soon after married her husband Jack Minnow. For many years Alice worked at Philadelphia Sales before joining her husband as the co-owner of Jack's Sign Shop in Endicott NY. Alice always listen and gave wise guidance to all. She always was the center of all our family holiday gatherings on Prospect St she carried on all the Slovak traditions taught to her by Jack's mother. Her greatest joy was traveling, visiting her family and camping at State Park with the grandchildren. We will miss you so much but are better people because you taught us to always love one another, see the good in people and the world around us.
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Alice's name to the American Cancer Society
or UHS Foundation.
Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York