Alice Mower
Alice Mower

Binghamton - Alice M. Mower born December 20, 1946, passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 73, after losing her battle with multiple myeloma. Alice is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bill Mower; daughter and son in-law Jessica and Noel Sleilati; her cat Penny; three sisters June, Dale, Dorothy and several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. Alice was a hard and dedicated worker. She spent 38 years at EJ Shoe Company and 17 years with Security Mutual, only leaving work in the last year due to illness. Alice enjoyed reading, watching sports, and crocheting. Per Alice's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please consider adopting a pet or donating to the Broome County Humane Society.

"End? No the journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back, and all turns to silver glass, and then you see it. White shores and beyond, a far green country under a swift sunrise."




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
