Alice Nobles Rothwell
Binghamton - Alice Nobles Rothwell
Formerly of Binghamton
Alice Esther (Nobles) Rothwell, of Puyallup, WA, formerly of Binghamton, went to be with her Lord, on 5 June, 2019. Born to Bert Nobles and Mabel (Keller) Nobles in October 1922 in Ithaca, NY. She was predeceased by; her loving husband of over 46 years, Oscar LaSalle Rothwell, May 1995; her son, Calvin Eugene Adams, October 2008, her brothers; Calvin Nobles, May 2011, and Stanley Nobles, November 2016. She is survived by her loving family; three daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly (Adams) and Lee Andrew, TX; Marlene and Richard Brewster, FL; Kathleen and Wallace Ireland, Bainbridge, NY; one son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Sharon (Murphy) Rothwell, WA; 16 Grandchildren; 18 Great-grandchildren; one sister, Laura (Nobles) Stewart, Groton, NY; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alice and Oscar raised five children on Powers Road in Binghamton and she often helped out with her grandchildren, volunteering at Marian Apartments in Endwell and enjoying her travels.
Funeral services will be held 4 pm Tuesday June 11, 2019 at the Savage Family Center 338-344 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903. The family will welcome friends from 2:30 pm until the time of service. Burial will be private beside her husband, Oscar, in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, at Alice's request, to Breast Cancer Research in her memory. Arrangements are by SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019