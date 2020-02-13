|
Alice Platt Brooks
Vestal - Alice Platt Brooks, age 85, of Vestal, NY, died of cancer in her home on January 28, 2020. Born September 4, 1934, in Oneonta, NY, Alice is the daughter of the late Levi M. Platt and Mildred Metcalf Platt. Alice grew up on dairy farms in Laurens, NY, and Fly Creek, NY.
Influenced by her loving parents, Alice valued learning and became an extraordinary student, known throughout her life for her remarkable, creative intellect, wisdom, and compassion. She was valedictorian of the Cooperstown High School Class of 1952. Alice attended Cornell University where she achieved academically at the highest level.
On October 10, 1953, Alice and Fred R. Brooks, Jr. were married in The Methodist Church in Fly Creek, NY. They had met while in high school and graduated in the same class. Committed to a lifelong adventure together, they recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. After Fred completed college, the couple moved to New Haven, CT, where Fred attended Yale University Divinity School. Alice graduated with a B.S. in English from Southern Connecticut State College.
While Alice lived many years in upstate New York, she and Fred also resided in Utah, Idaho, Connecticut, Oregon, and Illinois. They returned to New York State in 1980, living in Poughkeepsie until their move to Vestal in 1985.
Alice's experiences in various communities deepened her acute sensitivity to the needs of others, the need for social and economic justice, the need to strengthen our democracy, and the need for Christian love in a world with tangled relationships. In addition to providing an inspiring home for her family, Alice devoted her talents to serving her community.
She served as a foster care caseworker with the Broome County Department of Social Services in the 1980s and 1990s. Alice helped to find loving environments for vulnerable children and, when possible, helped to repair family relationships. The quality of her service was of the highest standard.
A committed Christian, Alice was deeply involved with The United Methodist Church, of which she was a lifetime member: teaching children and adults, guiding youth, chairing key committees, performing in a bell choir. She mentored college students at The University of Chicago and volunteered as a fundraiser for a children's hospital. She served on the board of directors of the Protestant Cooperative Ministry at Cornell University. Alice also served on the board of directors of the League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties. She was twice named the League's Woman of Achievement.
Alice loved literature, poetry, nature, and music. She enjoyed playing the clarinet and her favorite hymns on the piano. Alice adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She valued her travel adventures and cherished the auto trip to Oregon that she and Fred took in 2011.
Alice's love of learning and her teaching skills played a major role in her extraordinary parenting and early education of her two sons, Thomas, born in Eugene, OR, in 1964, and Martin, born in Chicago, IL, in 1970. Surviving Alice are Fred, her husband of 66 years; Thomas and daughter-in-law Erica Brooks, and their two children, Elizabeth and Trevor, of Poughkeepsie, NY; and Martin Brooks and daughter-in-law Lu Lan, and their child, Clara, of Ellicott City, MD. Alice is also survived by two sisters: Virginia Meyers of Big Flats, NY, and Juliana Snyder of Richmond Heights, OH, their family members, and several nieces and nephews.
A Service of Worship to thank God for Alice's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, beginning at 1:30 p.m., in the Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main Street, Vestal, NY. Pastor Michael Willis will lead the service. Prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 p.m., all are invited to greet family members and friends at the church.
In lieu of flowers, some may wish to honor Alice's life by contributing to the League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties, P.O. Box 944, Vestal, NY 13851, or by donating to the global relief efforts of the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). Contributions to UMCOR may be made through the Vestal United Methodist Church, noting that the contribution is for UMCOR in memory of Alice P. Brooks.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020