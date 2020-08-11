1/1
Alice Rosemund (Szczepanski) Spach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Rosemund (Szczepanski) Spach

Portland, ME - Alice Rosemund (Szczepanski) Spach, 82, left this earthly life on July 14, 2020 surrounded by her family after a brave fight with multiple system atrophy (MSA).

Alice was born on November 20, 1937 to Stephania Maria and Joseph Szczepanski; she grew up on the family farm in Maine, NY and attended Town of Maine School and Union-Endwell High School. She was an active member of All Saints' Polish National Catholic Church and worked for Wilson Memorial Hospital. She married the love of her life, Herb Spach, and spent 57 wonderful years together, raising their children in Binghamton, NY and spending summers at Oquaga Lake. After retirement, they moved to Portland, ME to be near their kids and grandkids.

Before her illness, she was often found walking or kayaking around Oquaga Lake, doting on her grandchildren, enjoying her garden, or planning a party or bonfire with good friends. She gave herself to others by volunteering over the years at Binghamton High School PTA, the Closet in Deposit, NY, and countless charitable organizations and events.

Throughout her life, Alice spread kindness and joy to everyone, made each person feel special, and brought sunshine and laughter to every day. Her gentle presence and contagious laugh will be remembered and forever missed.

She is predeceased by her infant son Eric, her dear sister Josephine Pochily, and her wonderful brothers Ed, Ted, Frank, Stanley, Steve, and Ray Szczepanski. She is survived by her husband Herbert of South Portland, ME, her daughter Karen and her husband Drew Larsen of Burlington, VT, her son David and his wife Darshana Spach of Portland, ME, her beloved grandchildren Ava Spach, Sam Spach, Ella Larsen, and Greta Larsen, her brother-in-law John Spach, her sister-in-law Phyllis Szczepanski, and many more nieces, nephews, and friends who loved this extraordinary woman.

Alice's family greatly appreciates the care provided by the staff at Birchwoods at Canco Nursing Home and the kindness and compassionate care Northern Lights Home Care and Hospice have provided to Alice. Her great joy in life was being active. When that was taken away from her by MSA, she looked forward to bike rides facilitated by the Portland Wheelers and wheelchair walks in the woods and garden.

A celebration of Alice's life will take place next summer on her childhood family farm. For now, recall Alice's wise words; take 3 deep breaths, don't overdo, and above all, just enjoy.

Please visit www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Alice's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alice's memory to Portland Wheelers (portlandwheelers.org) or the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition (www.multiplesystematrophy.org).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
999 Forest Avenue, Suite 1
Portland, ME 04103
2078994605
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved