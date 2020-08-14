1/1
Alison I. Salisbury
Alison I. Salisbury

Binghamton - Alison was born October 16, 1981 and was tragically taken from us on August 7, 2020. Alison is predeceased by her uncle, David Butts Sr, cousin, Heather Butts and many close friends. Alison leaves behind her mother Tina Torto(Matt Snow), Her siblings Nicole Salisbury(Lisa Raymond), Ryan Salisbury(Tristen Wagner), Kevin Salisbury and Ashley Salisbury(Travis Sager). Her maternal grandmother, Violet Gordon, Aunt Tracy Butts and a close family member, Kelly McElligott. Alison also leaves behind several nieces and nephews that she loved and cherished. She turned into a big kid when she was with them. Alison loved a good thunderstorm, the Yankees, Raiders and the Bulls. Alison's favorite past times were cooking, singing and dancing and being with friends and family. Alison was always the life of the party. A celebration of life will be held in her honor on August 22, 2020 from 1-4 at The American Legion Post 1645. 177 Robinson St. Binghamton. Donations can be made to the PayPal account Alisonmemorial38@yahoo.com the donations made will be used to fund a memorial in her honor. A donation will also be made in her name. to crime victims.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

