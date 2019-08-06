Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760

Allan S. Jackson Obituary
Allan S. Jackson

Vestal - Allan S. Jackson, 85, of Vestal, NY passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, August 4. 2019, at Willow Point Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his parents, Edith and Lloyd R. Jackson and his in-laws, Ann and John Como. Allan is survived by his wife Angela, son Alexander, former daughter-in-law Aryeal and grandsons Aluciano and Atlas.

Allan was a dedicated theatre professor at Binghamton University for nearly 40 years. His interests included music, the arts, education, cats and trains. Several national model railroad magazines published articles of Allan's layouts. He designed and built the first layout for the Roberson Christmas Forest. Also, Allan was part-owner and conductor of the Tioga Central Railroad for several years.

A special "thank you" goes to the wonderful staff on North 1 of Willow Point for their excellent care of Allan and great kindness and compassion to the family.

Family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511 East Main Street, Endicott, NY on Thursday, August 8th from 12 PM- 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Allan's memory to your favorite animal shelter or the Binghamton University Theatre Department.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
