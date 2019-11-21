|
|
Allen C. Thompson
Allen C. Thompson died on November 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his dear family. Allen was a beloved and faithful father, husband, teacher, musician, and friend. He saw the good in everyone. "The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him." Proverbs 20:7
He was born on July 29, 1934 in Hartford, Connecticut. He is predeceased by his parents: father, William Haven Thompson and mother Hazel Allen Thompson, his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Ludlum Thompson, his grandson, Caleb Martin, and by his brothers, William H. Thompson III and Robert Dakin Thompson. His most joyful moments were those spent with his wife Mary, who passed into the arms of Jesus much too early. Allen is survived by his daughters: Nancy (Jim) Thompson, Kathy (Bill) Martin, Janice (Jeremy Jones) Thompson, Barbara {David) Hursh, and Wendi (Patrick) Stetson. He is also survived by twelve beautiful and much-loved grandchildren: Sarah Mack, Kate (Steve) Smith, Amariah Thompson, Will Martin, Sam (Madison) Martin, Anna Martin, Isolde Rabii, Allen Hursh, Daniel Hursh, Jack Hursh, Elise Stetson, Haven Stetson, along with two great-grandchildren, Keller and Natalie Smith.
Allen's music career started at the New England Music Camp in Sidney, Maine. He kept that association all his life. Allen won All State and All New England band honors while in Weaver High School in Hartford, Connecticut. He earned a BS and MS in music education from Ithaca College and was fortunate to be able to continue his music while in the US Army. He played in the 298th Army Band in Berlin, Germany and while there was able to study with Berlin's best. Allen, affectionately known as "Coach" by his students, taught instrumental music in the Binghamton, New York public schools for 35 years before retiring in 1994. He thanks all the wonderful students that he had the privilege of working with. They and their wonderful parents made life an absolute joy. "I couldn't dream of a better way to have lived my life than in the presence of these fine people."
Summers were spent in Maine at his favorite spot on Messalonskee Lake. One month of each year was spent at Taconic State Park in Copake Falls, NY. He took great joy in his association with the United Baptist Church in Oakland Maine, and St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Copake Falls. While living in Binghamton, Allen played trombone in the Tri Cities Opera orchestra in the 1960s. He also directed the church choir at Boulevard Methodist Church for three years before coming back to Conklin Avenue First Baptist Church for the next 30 or so years. Being able to serve the Lord in this capacity brought great joy and meaning to him. Music, family, teaching, and his faith were his love and purpose. His thanks go out to all who made his life well lived.
A Celebration of Allen's legacy will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Conklin Avenue First Baptist Church, 91 Baldwin Street, Binghamton. Family will receive friends from 3:00 until 6:00 pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Conklin Avenue First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Allen C. Thompson Endowed Scholarship Fund at the New England Music Camp (NEMC), 8 Goldenrod Lane, Sidney, Maine 04330, https://snowpond.org/nemc/donate. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Legacy... What will be our legacy?
What will people remember us by?
When our children sit by the lake and hear the loons,
when they see the sun setting in its brilliance
or watch the moon, softly creating a moon path to the dock,
they will remember us.
When they hear music, sweet music...
at a concert in The Bowl, in a school auditorium.
They'll see me conducting
or knitting in the audience.
When they smell bread baking or
hear the baritone practicing its notes.
When they sing. Always when they sing.
And when they praise God.
With hands held high
or quietly by the running water ...
That will be our legacy.
by Barbara Thompson Hursh
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019