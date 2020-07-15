Allen I. Wright
Owego - On Monday, July 13th, Allen Irvin Wright of Owego passed away at the age of 82 and was reunited with his wife of 39 years, Susan Wright. The eldest son of Estel and Marguerite Wright, and brother to Donald and Betty. Allen was born December 13, 1937 in Blue Mound, KS. He graduated from Blue Mound High School and continued his education at Kansas State University. Subsequently, Allen accepted a job at RCA in Indianapolis where he met and married the love of his life, Susan. Soon, they moved to Stillwater, OK where Allen earned his Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma State University. In 1967, Allen accepted a position as an electrical engineer for IBM in Owego, NY thus leaving behind familiar family, friends and the sunny Midwest to live in "cloudy" Owego and work for IBM and Lockheed Martin. In short time, Allen and Susan began making new, life-long relationships with many close friends, especially with the families of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mozgawa's and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Shields'. Allen and Susan were also introduced and became devout members of the Owego Methodist Church where they made innumerable friendships over the years. Allen is survived by his three children; Rebecca, Melissa, and Philip. Rebecca currently lives in Owego. Melissa Aubel lives in Owego with her husband, Mike, and their two daughters, Taylor and Alex. Philip lives in Alpharetta, GA with his wife Debbie and their 3 children, Tanner, Reece and Cole. Through their many great years together, they provided their children an example of what marriage and family ought to be. Allen was known for being quiet, gentle and a kind man with a fun sense of humor. He loved Susan's nightly candlelight dinners, traveling, watching football, going to church, and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Recently, Allen enjoyed his daily trips to Carol's Coffee Bar with Lori and Carol, and especially enjoyed his walks with his neighbor and close friend, Margaret. Allen had a blessed life, and we were blessed by being part of it. Allen's love for Blue Mound, KS was always in his heart.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Owego. A special thank you to all of the people at Wilson Hospital for their loving care and support. Also, we would like to thank Richard's Funeral Home for being so helpful during this difficult time. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
.