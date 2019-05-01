|
|
Allen R. Mitrus
Johnson City - Allen R. Mitrus, 75, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2019. Allen was born January 27, 1944 and was preceded in death by his parents John and Susan Mitrus. He attended Johnson City High School, served in the United States Marine Corps following graduation, and worked/retired from the IBM Owego/Lockheed Martin facility. Allen enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping in the Finger Lakes, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Linda Mitrus; daughter and son-in-law Erin and Andrew Shaffer; his beloved grandchildren Cole Michael and Parker Allen Shaffer; his brother and sister-in-law John and Anita Mitrus; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Calling hours will be held at J. F. Rice Funeral Home, Main Street in Johnson City on Thursday, May 2nd from 6-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Endicott on Friday, May 3rd beginning at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Visions Federal Credit Union to the Al Mitrus Scholarship Fund to benefit his grandchildren.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 2, 2019