Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Mitrus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen R. Mitrus


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allen R. Mitrus Obituary
Allen R. Mitrus

Johnson City - Allen R. Mitrus, 75, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2019. Allen was born January 27, 1944 and was preceded in death by his parents John and Susan Mitrus. He attended Johnson City High School, served in the United States Marine Corps following graduation, and worked/retired from the IBM Owego/Lockheed Martin facility. Allen enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping in the Finger Lakes, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Linda Mitrus; daughter and son-in-law Erin and Andrew Shaffer; his beloved grandchildren Cole Michael and Parker Allen Shaffer; his brother and sister-in-law John and Anita Mitrus; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Calling hours will be held at J. F. Rice Funeral Home, Main Street in Johnson City on Thursday, May 2nd from 6-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Endicott on Friday, May 3rd beginning at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Visions Federal Credit Union to the Al Mitrus Scholarship Fund to benefit his grandchildren.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now