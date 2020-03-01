Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
More Obituaries for Alta Birtch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alta F. Birtch

Alta F. Birtch Obituary
Alta F. Birtch

Binghamton - Alta F. Birtch of Binghamton, 93, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl and son-in-law, Charles D. Spear. Alta is survived by her children, Barbara & Delmont Edwards, Carol & Samir Abdelnaby, Earl Jr. & Antionette Birtch, Donald & Alma Birtch, Virginia Birtch-Spear and June Kostick, 18 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren plus 3 great great great grandchildren, several in-laws, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Alta was a former member Calvary's Love Church in Johnson City and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. She enjoyed shuffle board, puzzels, watching the horse races and an avid baseball fan. Alta was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, family woman, friend and she will be dearly missed by all. A Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901, burial will be in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of her family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 pm until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020
