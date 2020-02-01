|
Alta I. Hawley
"Well done my GOOD and FAITHFUL servant" Matthew 25:21
There was none more faithful than Alta I. Hawley. After 98 years she went to be with Jesus on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Although this breaks our hearts right in two, there are many before her that are celebrating her homecoming including her parents, her husband, siblings, and other family members.
She is survived by her children, Wayne (Diane) Hawley, Jane Mecca, Margaret (Dan) Hungerford and David O'Loughlin (son in law). Alta was grandmother to Lisa (Van Stedman) Mecca, Laura (Michael) Mecca-Retzlaff, Matthew (Amy) Hawley, Dana Hawley-Jagger, Debra (Billy) McCann, Sarah Hungerford, and Carrie Spencer. She loved her 12 great-grandchildren a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. Another valued part of Alta's family was a beloved cousin, Paula Weston, and her children and grandchildren. Alta is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Alta spent her life serving her family, friends, and the community. She was an 87 year member of Central United Methodist Church, serving as a communion steward, helping with the community meal, and participating in United Methodist Women. She thoroughly enjoyed her employment at the doctor's office and volunteering as a Foster Grandparent. Alta also knitted hats for the newborn babies at Lourdes Hospital for many years.
Alta graduated as a proud member of the Union Endicott High School Class of 1940. She served as a member of her class reunion committee and loved spending time with her fellow Tigers. Alta enjoyed travelling, especially to Ohio and Ocean Grove, NJ. There was never a place she wouldn't run into a friend she knew and loved.
The family would like to thank the staff at Vestal Park and the Central UMC family for their support, care, and love.
At Alta's request, her body was given to the Anatomical Program at Upstate Medical. Calling hours will be on Thursday, February 6 at Central United Methodist Church in Endicott from 4:30 pm to 6 pm, in the sanctuary, with a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Central United Methodist Women or your local .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020