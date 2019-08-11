Services
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-724-3023
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Rios
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Alvin Rios

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Alvin Rios Obituary
Rev. Alvin Rios

- - Rev. Alvin Rios, 73, went to be with His Lord on Thursday, August 8 2019. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marta.

He had four children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was pastor of Mana en el Desierto Church for 21 years.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., Chenango St., Binghamton. Burial will follow in Spring Forest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:00 until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now