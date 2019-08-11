|
|
Rev. Alvin Rios
- - Rev. Alvin Rios, 73, went to be with His Lord on Thursday, August 8 2019. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marta.
He had four children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was pastor of Mana en el Desierto Church for 21 years.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., Chenango St., Binghamton. Burial will follow in Spring Forest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:00 until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 11, 2019