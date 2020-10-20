1/1
Alyce Ann Severson
Alyce Ann Severson

Vestal - Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Alyce Ann Severson was called to join God and the loved ones who went before her. She passed peacefully around 10:00 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was 85 years old. She was predeceased by her high school sweetheart and loving husband, Charles Severson Sr.; son, Kevin; sister, Carolyn Lynch; brother, Robert Abbott; grandsons, Derek Severson and Bo Backus. She is survived by her sister, Bobbie Perkins. Sons and daughters: Charles (Donna) Severson Jr., Lou Ann (Gene) Terwilliger, Mark Severson, Andrya (Steve) Barton and Sarah Severson. 11 grandchildren: Amber (Ian) Swartwood, Jared Terwilliger, Jake Severson, Bryan Severson, Sarah Barton, Marcus Day, Matthew Barton, Becca Severson, Kim Price, Kelly Orshall, and Randy Backus. She also had several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Alyce graduated from Binghamton High School. Then, at the age of 56, she graduated with honors from Ridley Lowell's Business School. She worked at Howard's Florist specializing in floral arrangements. Later in life she was employed at E.M.I. in Vestal, many times as an instructor and mentor of new employees, and finally as a line supervisor. She later worked for Ametek, from where she retired. Mom always put her children first and foremost, this set a pattern in her life that continued with her involvement with her grandchildren. Mom helped us all succeed in life, it was her mission. She taught us all unwavering kindness, patience, and the importance of those closest to us. During her retirement and after her son Kevin's death, Alyce concentrated on helping his wife, Sarah, through the trials of the sudden death of a spouse as she was experienced with the unexpected death of her own husband many years before. Her granddaughter Becca was the apple of her eye, with whom she spent quality time with daily. Alyce Ann loved all of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews equally and unconditionally. May she spend eternity in the glow of the love of God and all who have loved her. The family will be having a private service at this time and will plan a celebration of life with extended family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
