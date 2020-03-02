|
Ambrose "Philly" Wilk
Vandling - Ambrose "Philly" Wilk, 88, of Vandling and formerly of Simpson died Friday at the Forest City Nursing Home. His wife, the former Helen M. Tomcykoski, died in 1988.
Born in Simpson, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Voinski Wilk. He was a graduate of Fell High School, class of 1948 and served in the Army during the Korean War. In his earlier years, Philly had been employed as a waiter in the Catskill Mountain hotels in New York. Then he worked as a bricklayer and retired from the local union.
He was a member of St. Michael's Church / St. Rose Parish, a former director for the Carbondale Area School Board and a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, Simpson. His greatest love was his family, wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Philly is survived by four children and their spouses, Sandra and Jerome Skorupa, Endicott, NY, Michael and Michele Wilk, Moscow, Susan and Christopher Baron, Vandling, with whom he resided, Kathy and Jeff Fotia, Hilton Head, S.C., eleven grandchildren, Stacy, Carly, Eric, Lauren, Ben, Paige, Jen, Joey, Michael, Ana, Mia, five great grandchildren, Grady, Emma, Reese, Finley and Joseph, a sister, Pat Burnett, Eynon, a brother, Jim, Carbondale and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by two sisters, Nina Budwell and Florence Prota.
The funeral will be Thursday from the Joseph W Scotchlas Funeral Home, Inc. 621 Main St., Simpson with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Pa. Interment with military honors will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 5 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Carbondale Y.M.C.A., 88 North Main St., Carbondale, PA 18407
For directions or condolences visit: www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020