Binghamton - Amelia "Amy" Rossi, 83, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at Vestal Park Nursing Center. She was predeceased by her parents Guy and Lena Rossi; sister-in-law Mary Rossi. She is survived by her brother Anthony Rossi; nephews Guy (Joanne) Rossi, John Rossi; Tony Rossi; great niece Audrey Rossi and great nephew Jared Rossi; as well as many cousins and friends. She retired from IBM Glendale after 30 years and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Beloved sister, aunt and friend that will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 8:30am-9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will follow at 9:30am. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco with the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019