Amelia Helen Druchak
Johnson City - Amelia Helen Druchak passed away on November 7, 2020 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home, Johnson City, NY. Helen, as she liked to be called, was born in Binghamton, NY on July 10, 1925. She is a graduate of Binghamton High School and Syracuse University class of 1947. Helen taught at the Lowell Ridley School and Binghamton High School in the Business Department until her retirement in 1984.
She is predeceased by her father and mother, Theodore and Sophie Smyk, her brother, Honorable Steven Smyk, retired NYS Supreme Court Judge, her husband, John I. Druchak who passed away in 2008, and whom she married on July 17, 1949, and a nephew, Stephen D. Smyk.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Karen Janine Calisher and husband, Larry of Vestal, NY, Darlene Helen Steinhart and husband William of West Orange, NJ, granddaughters, Kelly Janine Smith of Norwich, NY and Suzanne Arielle Steinhart of Washington, DC, a grandson, Theodore William Steinhart of Washington, DC, a great-grandson, Cole Xavier Smith of Norwich, NY, and her nephew Bruce C. Smyk, of Fernadina Beach, Florida.
Helen was a member of Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, Binghamton, and a Eucharistic Minister with her husband, John, for ten years. She was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, a friend to all who knew her and she will be missed dearly by all. May she rest in eternal peace and in the house of the Lord.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at the Hilltop Campus of United Methodist Homes who provided her with dedicated and committed care for the past two years. Expressions of remembrances may be sent to Trinity Memorial Church Graduate Loan Program at Trinity Memorial Church, 44 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Kindly share your reflections of Amelia on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
.