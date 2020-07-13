Amelia M. IncittiEndicott - Amelia M. Incitti (Rotondi), 90 of Endicott, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Ideal Senior Living Center. She was predeceased by her parents Nicola Rotondi and Filomena Rotondi, a brother Michael Rotondi, daughter in law Elisa Incitti and grandson Christopher Biondi. She is survived by her husband of 66 years: Lorenzo (Beanzo) Incitti, children Andrew J. (and Susan) Incitti, Robert N. Incitti (and Barbara) Incitti and Laurie A. (and Dr. Nick) Biondi, grandchildren Matthew C. (and Lora) Incitti, Andrew L. Incitti, Patrick T. Lynch, Dr. Nicholas L. Biondi, James C. Incitti, Michael. J. Incitti and Lucas A. Biondi, great grandchildren Carter J. Incitti and Brennan R. Incitti, her sister Marie (Mimi) C. Rotondi, sister in laws Concetta Rotondi and Mary DellaPenta, also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church (Endicott, New York). The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Lily Court at Ideal Senior Living Center.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 11 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at church Friday from 10 am until Mass time at 11 am. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760, or her parish.