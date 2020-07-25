Amy Smith



Binghamton - Amy Smith, 73, of Binghamton passed away at Lourdes Hospital due to Covid-19 and pneumonia on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Eleazer and Barbara Childs; her husband, Ernest Smith and her nephew, Jamie Simms. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Kiker and Kathy Childs; her niece, Kedrin Brachman and her stepdaughter, Juanita Smith; granddaughter, Gabby Smith; stepsons, Mark Loeffler, Tim Ayers and Jamie Loeffler. Amy loved all types of sports, including football, basketball, wrestling, pool and baseball. She was an avid far and season ticket holder for the BMets/Rumble Ponies. She sat in her seat watching the games with family and friends. She met several NY Mets players at NYSEG stadium. She was a member of Hands of Hope Church. Amy had a kind and compassionate spirit and will be extremely missed by all who knew her.



Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton.









