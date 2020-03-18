|
Amy Toner
Endwell - Amy Toner, age 81, of Endwell, passed away on March 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Toner; and her son, Steven. She was a loving and supportive mother to her children, Kelly Bogaczyk, Nathan and Yvonne Toner, Ronald and Vikki Toner, Carolyn and Dan Liddic, Teri and Milan Dedek. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; her sister, Laura and Ernest Thompson; brother, Wayne and Kathy Lamoree. Also surviving Amy are her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and their families. She leaves behind her dear friends LuAnn, Frank, Bobby and Tom, all of whom she enjoyed spending time with. She drove bus for Johnson City Schools and went on to be the Postmaster in Lisle. Her various hobbies included Union Voluntary Emergency Squad, JC Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Lisle Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Most recently volunteered for the American Red Cross and the Twin Tier Honor Flights. For the past several years she enjoyed meeting and chauffeuring people to and from their trips. While chauffeuring many customers she met her dear friend Mrs. Ferdous Zaman. Amy was proud to have been able to drive to all but two states in the United States. A Celebration of Life will be hosted by her family and held at the Lisle Fire Station on Sunday, May 16, 2020 from 11:00 AM- 2:00 PM. Donations may be made in Amy's memory to the Lisle Ladies Fire Auxiliary at "Lisle Ladies Fire Auxiliary c/o Jennifer Mullen PO Box 306 Lisle, NY 13797". Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020