Anastashia "Nancy" Holowonitch (Bernosky), 90, of Johnson City, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born on May 14, 1929 in Herrick Center, PA, Nancy was a graduate of the Herrick Center School, where she excelled at both academics and Track & Field.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Vizvary and Diane Carberry (Michael); grandchildren, Jennifer D. Zarrelli (Christopher), Stephen W. Vizvary (Gina), Sarah Gardner and Cory Gardner; great-grandchildren, Corinne Zarrelli, Stephen J. Vizvary and Grayson Vizvary; sister-in-laws, Elizabeth Holowonitch, Nancy Worobey and Helen Carangelo (Robert); as well as many other special family members and friends, including her niece, Janet Bielawa, and neighbors, David and Anne Melynk. She is pre-deceased by her father, Maxium Bernosky; mother, Paraska "Beatrice" Bernosky (Zrowka); husband, William Holowonitch; son-in-law, Stephen L. Vizvary, Jr; sisters, Evelyn, Helen, Ann, Catherine, Julia, Mary, Mildred and Irene; and brother, John.
Nancy was employed by Endicott-Johnson in addition to working as a private housekeeper for many years. Known for her boisterous and unfiltered personality, she enjoyed polka dancing (especially at the former Eddie's in Orson, PA), winning big at Bingo, visiting the casinos in Atlantic City, gardening, crafting, baking and spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church in Binghamton and a former member of the Johnson City Seniors Center, where she volunteered.
Her family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the staff at Willow Point Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care during her residency.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday,
April 1, 2020, 10am, at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 292 Clinton St., Binghamton, with the
Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko officiating. This service will be available to view online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/4831594726. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
A Divine Liturgy in memory of Nancy will be celebrated at a future date for family and friends to attend. Expressions of sympathy in Nancy's memory can be made to the . Please light a candle of remembrance for Nancy and share your reflections on her guestbook at www.chopyak-scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020