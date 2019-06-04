|
Andrea A. Foster
Hillcrest - Andrea A. Foster, 59, died June 2, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her daughter Brittany Linnen, her sister Charmian Foster and brother Dr. Charles D. Foster, two nephews Wesley D. Foster and Christopher C. Foster and several cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Dr. Charles D. Foster and Jeanette Foster Huston. She graduated from Chenango Valley High School and received her Bachelors of Fine Arts from Binghamton University. A lifelong artist, Andrea found beauty in everything, especially nature, which inspired many of her artistic creations. She enjoyed being outdoors, hiking and bicycling. She was a retiree of the Binghamton City School District.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the in her memory. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
