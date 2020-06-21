Andrea R. Menzies
Owego, New York - Andrea R Menzies, 73, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Andrea was born in Endicott, N.Y. to the late Dr. Russell S. Beardslee, DVM, and Drusilla W. Beardslee. She is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Joseph Marcy and Kelly Poorman, and William Menzies, two grandsons, Jacob Poorman and Justin Marcy, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter and Elizabeth Beardslee and John and Sheran Beardslee, and two nephews, Ben and Drew Beardslee.Andrea was a graduate of Owego Free Academy, Class of 1964, and attended Elmira College and subsequently the Nursing Program at the then Memorial Hospital in Syracuse. She ultimately embarked on a nearly 27 year career at Riverview Nursing Home in Owego in a number of roles up to and including Assistant Administrator. In about 2002, she took a position in the business office of the Owego-Apalachin Central School District, which function was subsequently transferred to the BOCES Central Business Office in Endicott, N.Y. Andrea was employed there until recently. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, N.Y. 13760. Condolences may be made to Andrea's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 21 to Jun. 26, 2020.