DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Saints John and Andrew RC Church
1163 Vestal Avenue
Binghamton, NY
Andres Castellanos Obituary
Andres Castellanos

Binghamton - Our beloved Andres Castellanos, 33, has gone to be with his Lord on August 24, 2019. Andres was a sweet, loving and caring man. To Andres, family meant everything. He was a graduate of Binghamton High School and served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and was deployed twice overseas. He found his passion for cooking and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu to become a chef.

Andres is survived by his beloved wife, Donabel Sayarot-Castellanos, his mother, Carmen Castellanos, sister, and brother-in-law; Diana Castellanos and Angel Martinez, niece, Emma Martinez, father, Guillermo O'Campo, siblings, Felipe Toledo, Maryann Rodriguez, and Willie O'Campo. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at Saints John and Andrew RC Church, 1163 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton by the Reverend Monsignor Michael T. Meagher. Interment will follow services in Vestal Hils Memorial Park. To forward condolences, please visit www.demunn.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 27, 2019
