Andrew Angelo TheodoreEndwell - Andrew A. Theodore (Andy), 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and brother, died August 15th, in Endwell, NY. Andy was born in 1931, to Angelo (Beef) and Anna (Ziemba) Theodore, on the North Side of Endicott. The Theodore family was well known in the Endicott community through a number of Theodore family businesses, including the North Side Garage. Throughout his life, sports were always very important to Andy. He was an all around athlete and student in high school, where he excelled at every sport he played. He served as quarterback on the U-E football team, where he played on the varsity starting in his freshman year. He was also a key player on the baseball, basketball, and golf teams. When he had to make a choice, he dropped baseball to focus on golf, which became his lifelong passion. While a senior in high school, he competed as a New York State Regional winner to the National US High School Golf Invitational. Golf was always part of his life. After he retired, he and Lee took several trips to various prime golfing destinations, and he continued playing until just a few years ago. But golf wasn't everything! He was also an avid Yankees, Giants, and Notre Dame fan; their games were always must-watch family events. In addition to sports, Andy loved to hunt and fish, and his family often took trips to Canada, the Adirondacks and the Finger Lakes. His daughters always loved the yearly smelt run into Cayuga Lake, which was a fun - if chilly - activity! Andy also loved to ice skate, and ski. Way before skiing was popular, he'd take his jumping skis, walk with them up the biggest, snowiest hilltop he could find, and speed down, trudging back up the hill carrying his skis to do it again. How romantic it was for Lee, whom he took along when they were courting, is an open question, but she loved snow and sports, and was always game for adventure, particularly if "Drew" was involved! They had many adventures together, including a family trip to Europe, where Andy drove 2500 kilometers (1600 miles). It was a memorable trip that featured snow in July in Germany, family in Ceccano, Italy, and all the fabulous scenery of the Amalfi coast, as well as the brilliant peaks of the Alps, culminating in Vienna, Austria! Andy and Lee loved traveling to Europe. A romantic highlight was a Perillo tour that took them through northern Italy, and Rome. Cars and mechanical things were second nature to Andy. He was a first rate mechanic, putting himself through automotive trade school in Chicago after he graduated from U-E High School in 1949. He continued to help his dad at the garage, but soon after returning from Chicago, he married his high school sweetheart, Leandra Mastrogiacomo. He always carried their prom photo, and "Lee Lee" as he called her, was the love of his life. Once their family was started, with their first daughter Maria, he decided to join IBM. Lisa, and then their youngest daughter, Claudia soon followed. Andy worked two jobs for some time, but eventually gave up working at the garage to focus on his job at IBM. He worked his way up through a variety of positions, ending up managing the printer quality control unit at the Endicott factory. He also worked his way through night school to earn an Associates Degree in Technology from Broome Community College, from which he graduated at the same time as his daughter, Lisa. Andy always kept himself active; he loved to garden and was proud of his bountiful summer tomatoes, lettuce, and zucchini crops. His garlic was a prize, too, and he'd wait for just the right time to plant it - the harvest moon! He was always a fan of good music, and was a terrific dancer, too. No Luddite, he embraced new technology, and was adept at using the internet and social media. He liked to keep current with whatever was going on in the world, and technology was part of that. He was also a devout Catholic, and a long time member of St Anthony of Padua Church, the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus. More than anything else, Andy Theodore was someone who always lived his values. He was a shining example of how to live, not just to his own family, but to anyone who knew him. He was a straight shooter all the way; there might be more than one path to accomplish something, but shortcuts or taking unfair advantage of a situation were never his way. He was a natural leader and an inspiration through his quiet leadership and example. He showed the way to live a good, honest life, every single day, despite being burdened from the time he was a young man with adult onset diabetes, and the lifelong struggles that entailed. Andy was a beloved figure to many. His steady temperament, ready smile, wonderful sense of humor and ability to get along with anyone made him an easy person to be with. To say he will be missed just doesn't encompass the totality of how people felt about him. Andy was an honest, decent and gracious man who loved all aspects of life. He taught us all so much about the values of decency and respect, about how to live life well. Andy is survived by his beloved wife, Leandra (Lee), his daughters, Maria Schafer (Robert) and Claudia Theodore, grandchildren, Robert (Jamie), David (Margaret), Anthony (Kelly), and Gabriella, great grandchildren Robert Todd, Juliette, Theodore, Jack, Grace, and Alexis, nephews Joseph, Gregory, and Charles Savoni; his sister Judith Paparella, nephews Angelo, Anthony, niece Paulette, and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in 2009 by his beloved daughter, Lisa. Visitors may pay respects at Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, 1905 Watson Blvd, Endicott, NY 13760, from 2 pm to 4 pm Sunday August 23, 2020, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 24, 2020, at St Anthony of Padua Church. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to The American Diabetes Association 6390 Fly Rd. 2nd Floor, East Syracuse, NY 13057.