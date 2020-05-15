Andrew C "Andy" Ellis



Binghamton - Andrew Charles Ellis (Andy), 81 of Binghamton passed away unexpectedly on Monday May 11, 2020.He was predeceased by his father Andrew F. Ellis, his mother Estella Francis Ellis-Fish and his beloved grandmother Mae Ramey Solomon who raised him. Andrew is survived by his loving wife Sally who he married sixty years ago, his son Andrew F. Ellis (Jane), Daughter Carol L. Wright (Chuck), his grandchildren David A. Haines (Jessica), Andrew C. Ellis, Jessica D. Haines (Eric) and his great grandchildren Logan Kenny and Leilani Lynn Jukna and his sister Barbara Ellis Wisconsin and brother Terry Fish (Raleigh NC) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Andy joined the army shortly after graduating from Binghamton Central High School. He served a tour of duty in Libya Africa and worked in the Pentagon in foreign liaison and protocol service. After two enlistments he joined the Army Reserve and taught map reading and demolition to fellow reservists, regular army personnel and ROTC students. After 28 years he retired from the Army with the rank of SFC and at the same time worked for the State of New York at the Broome Developmental Center for 30 years as a shift supervisor for building 5 and for the ITT Treatment. In addition he created the work for pay program for the residents. After 30 years of service he retired.



Andy was and outgoing person who enjoyed conversing and being with people. He was an avid bowler and golfer which allowed him to spend much time with his son and his lifelong friend Jack McCloe. Andy met with a group of his retired Army buddies for breakfast every six weeks or so at the Red Oak Diner. He called it his "Breakfast Club" where they would catch up and reminisce about days gone by.



Prior to the onset of the pandemic Andy attended a program called Yesteryears. This program for the elderly came to mean a great deal to him and enjoyed it very much. He came to think of all the staff and participants as his friends.



The greatest joy in Andy's life was his family. He had a saying, "it does not matter if you're rich or poor, young or old, if you have a love of family you have it all". Nothing pleased him more than having a family dinner get together, and after eating then sit around and shoot the breeze for the rest of the evening. This was who he was.



Private family funeral services will be held at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home with a prayer service by Father Jon Werner of Saint Mary's Assumption Church of Binghamton. Burial, with military honors, will be at Spring Forest Cemetery, attendance limited to family.



In remembrance of Andy, donations can be made to the Yesteryears program.









