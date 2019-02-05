|
Andrew Gavula Sr
- - Andrew Gavula Sr. fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday morning, February 3, 2019 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home.
He is survived by his loving wife of seventy-two years, Helen (Smetana) Gavula, his devoted children, Andrew Gavula Jr, and Ann Marie (Paul) Lavelle, two grandchildren, Christine (Craig) Cocozziello and Paul Michael Lavelle, brother, William (Donna) Gavula, his sister-in-law, Margaret Vavra, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews including a special great nephew, Jason Spencer.
Andy was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church. He was a licensed master plumber and the owner of the Andy Gavula & Son Plumbing and Heating. He provided quality work to many business and homes over fifty years of service. He was an Army veteran of WWII serving in the European Theater.
Andy loved his family, having lunch with his son at the Greek House, and babysitting. He also enjoyed playing golf at Ely Park and bowling.
A Divine Liturgy and funeral service will be celebrated by the Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko on Thursday at 10am at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 292 Clinton Street, Binghamton. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at the convenience of the family in the spring. Rev. Dutko will conduct a prayer service on Wednesday at 3pm where the family will receive friends Wednesday 3-6pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home for their compassionate care given to Andy during his stay.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing in Andy's memory to St. Michael's Cemetery Fund.
