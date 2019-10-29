|
|
Andrew H. Menke
Binghamton - Andrew H. Menke, 47, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after succumbing to injuries sustained in a Downtown Binghamton fire.
Andrew was born on December 16, 1971. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Mary and Thomas LeFaivre, and Bessie and Fred Menke, his father David J. Menke, and a brother Christopher Menke. He is survived by his mother Deborah Menke, his children Gabrielle K. Menke and David J. Menke II, a brother Gregory Menke and his wife Melanie and son Robert, a sister Stephanie Menke Sutorka and her husband Mark.
Andrew was a graduate of Seton Catholic Central High School and attended Broome Community College. He worked in food service at Fairview Recovery Services. He loved his children. He will be remembered for his love of the Green Bay Packers, his razor-sharp knowledge of history especially the Roman Empire, as well as his talent for writing and compassion for those less fortunate.
He has been reunited with many loved ones and is at everlasting peace. God bless you, Andrew.
The family will have a private memorial later in the week. Anyone interested in attending may contact the family for details. Contributions can be made in Andrews name to Fairview Recovery Services, 5 Merrick St, Binghamton, NY 13904.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019