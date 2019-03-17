|
|
Andrew Henry Nazak, Jr.
Johnson City - Andrew Henry Nazak, Jr., beloved Husband, Father, Friend passed on to heaven at his residence in Florida surrounded by family, friends and his companion Peanut on February 11, 2019. He was predeceased by is sons Jamie Nazak and David Nazak; parents Andrew H. Sr. and Felice Nazak; brother Henry Nazak. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary M. Nazak; sons Andrew H. Nazak III and former wife Nancy Nazak ; Patrick Nazak and friend Karen Finken; grandchildren Andrew and Lindsey Nazak; great grandchild Asher Layne; Nicole L. Nazak; brother Phillip Nazak; sisters in-law Irene Nazak; Susan Nazak; many nieces and nephews. Andrew was a retired Veteran of the US Navy and a member of the Naval Reserves and served on the Air National Guard 174th Air Squadron. He was a member of the NERA (Naval Enlisted Reserves Association). Locally, he was past Commander of American Legion post 89, past president and Life Member of FOE #2644, 55 year Member of the Vestal Fire Department Station #4, DAV, and the VFW. Andrew retired from J.B. Brady formally Toledo Scales. Andrew loved to travel worldwide throughout his military career and after retirement Mary and Andy loved to fire up their RV and travel to visit family and friends throughout most of the United States. He was also a handy man and was in his glory when he had his tool bag in hand and a mission to help someone in need. A Memorial Service to celebrate the Life of Andrew H. Nazaks, Jr. will be held on June 22nd, 2019. The details of the service are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andrew's name to Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care, 2590 Havendale Blvd NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to June 20, 2019