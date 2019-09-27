Services
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael's Orthodox Church
292 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Orthodox Church
292 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Bezek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew J. Bezek


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew J. Bezek Obituary
Andrew J. Bezek

- - Andrew J. Bezek 95 fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday evening, September 22, 2019 at the Ideal Senior Living Center.

He is survived by his sweet loving wife and best friend of seventy-three years, Mary Krivyanik Bezek, his devoted daughter, Marlene Martin, grandchildren Kerry (Jim) Klym and Jeff Martin, five great-grandchildren, Devin, Olivia, Trevor, Cameron, and Brooke, his brother-in-law, Bill (Nancy) Krivyanik, and many nieces and nephews.

He was an active member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, singing for years in its choir and working the dough roller at their annual pirohi sales. He was a member of Johnson City F. & A. M. Lodge #970, the Scottish Rite Valley of Binghamton, Kalurah Shrine, its Arab Patrol and the Orthodox Square Club Chapter #8. He truly enjoyed travelling with the late Fred Doolittle transporting children to the Shriner's Hospital in Springfield, MA.

He was a retired manager for I.B.M. Corporation at Endicott after forty- two years of service. He was a Coast Guard Veteran of WWII serving on the USS Callaway.

He enjoyed dancing with his wife, singing, bowling and socializing.

The family will receive friends Monday at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 292 Clinton Street, Binghamton from 9am followed by a funeral service at 10am offered by the Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko. Entombment will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, kindly contribute to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 296 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY 13905.

Kindly share your reflections of Andy on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now