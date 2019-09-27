|
Andrew J. Bezek
- - Andrew J. Bezek 95 fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday evening, September 22, 2019 at the Ideal Senior Living Center.
He is survived by his sweet loving wife and best friend of seventy-three years, Mary Krivyanik Bezek, his devoted daughter, Marlene Martin, grandchildren Kerry (Jim) Klym and Jeff Martin, five great-grandchildren, Devin, Olivia, Trevor, Cameron, and Brooke, his brother-in-law, Bill (Nancy) Krivyanik, and many nieces and nephews.
He was an active member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, singing for years in its choir and working the dough roller at their annual pirohi sales. He was a member of Johnson City F. & A. M. Lodge #970, the Scottish Rite Valley of Binghamton, Kalurah Shrine, its Arab Patrol and the Orthodox Square Club Chapter #8. He truly enjoyed travelling with the late Fred Doolittle transporting children to the Shriner's Hospital in Springfield, MA.
He was a retired manager for I.B.M. Corporation at Endicott after forty- two years of service. He was a Coast Guard Veteran of WWII serving on the USS Callaway.
He enjoyed dancing with his wife, singing, bowling and socializing.
The family will receive friends Monday at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 292 Clinton Street, Binghamton from 9am followed by a funeral service at 10am offered by the Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko. Entombment will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, kindly contribute to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 296 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019