Andrew John Banko
Susquehanna, PA - Andrew John Banko, 94 of Susquehanna, PA passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born in West Wyoming, PA the son of the late George & Julia (Filcak) Banko.
Andrew was predeceased by his sons David and Mark Banko and his loving wife Mary.
He was a graduate of Meshoppen High School in 1942. Andrew served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948 and was stationed in Italy and Germany. He participated in the Berlin Airlift. Andrew was self-employed as a Dairy Farmer. He was a member of St. Martin of Tours Church in Jackson, PA. Andrew enjoyed hunting, trapping, going to church and spending time with his family. His family feels truly blessed to have had such a loving and caring father.
He is survived by his loving children, Regina & Richard Halecky, Patricia Wiktor, Mary & Jeffrey Gehman, George & Joanne Banko; seven cherished grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10am at St. Martin of Tours Church in Jackson, PA.
Interment will be held in the St. John's Cemetery, Susquehanna, PA.
The family will receive friends at the Hennessey's Funeral Home 747 Jackson Ave, Susquehanna, PA on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4 to 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Martin of Tours Church, Jackson, PA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 26, 2019