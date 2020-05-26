Andrew John Telesca Jr.
1947 - 2020
On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Andrew J. Telesca Jr., loving father of two, grandfather of two, and husband passed away at the age of 72, after a prolonged illness. He was born November 7, 1947 in Port Chester, NY to Andrew and Virginia Telesca.

While serving in the U.S. Air Force, mostly in telecommunications, Andy was stationed in Germany. After serving four years he was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant in 1972. He received Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Science Education from the State University of New York in Oneonta, specializing in Physics. It was here that he discovered his love of astronomy, which became a lifelong passion.

In 1974 Andy married Lauren Kop, and together they raised a daughter, Heather, and son, Andrew III. He was a physics (and occasionally earth science) teacher at Johnson City High School. Andy was appointed an adjunct lecturer in 1981 at the State University of New York at Binghamton, primarily teaching Astronomy for the Physics Department until 2014.

Andy was a member of many professional organizations including the Science Teachers Association of New York State where he served as president from 1997-1998, and was made a fellow in 2000. Additionally he was a member of the NYS Science Education Leadership Association, and NYS United University Professions. He worked on the Physics Core Curriculum for NYSUT, and was a Solar System Ambassador for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Andy and Lauren moved to the Seattle, Washington area in 2018 to be near family. Getting to know his grandsons, teaching Sage to play checkers and watching golf with little Rowan on his lap, made him extremely happy.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Lauren, children Heather and Andrew, grandsons, Sage and Rowan, his brother, John, and several cousins and a nephew. There will be a celebration of life at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions

Ashes to ashes, stardust to stardust. Andy shared his love of all things astronomy with family, friends, students, scouts and even his physicians. His spirit is now winging its way around the galaxy, and getting near those distant bodies he loved to find in his telescopes. He fought hard, with dreams of teaching his grandkids about the sun, moon, planets and stars. He taught us well, we will do that for him.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
