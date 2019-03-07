|
Andrew L. Knapik
Endwell - Andrew L. Knapik, Jr. passed away on March 4, 2019. Born on November 1, 1927 in Shomokin, PA, he was the son of Matilda and Andrew Knapik. As a child, he moved to Binghamton, NY where he graduated from Binghamton Central High School and attended Binghamton University-Harpur College. In 1948 he married Dorothy M. Smith and together they raised four children, Jim, Mary Jeanne, Tom and Ellen. A WW II veteran, Andy served with the United States Coast Guard, receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1946. His service as a radio operator (Morse Code Specialist) enabled him to travel across the globe to India and the Mediterranean. Andy was a Civil Engineer for the NYS DOT for over 35 years and took pride in his highway and bridge designs. In his retirement, he became an usher at the Binghamton Forum. An avid bowler, Andy often competed in local and state tournaments. His 200+ bowling scores often became pivots of conversation. He was a master card player, enjoying Poker and Black Jack at local games as well as casino's. He attended St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Endicott. Andy took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and and grandchildren, sometimes traveling several hours to watch musical recitals, sports games or dramatic plays. His gentle spirit was kind and forgiving. His generosity and desire to help those who had less than he were applauded by many. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy. His children, James Knapik (Kim), Mary Jeanne Bialas (Sterling), Thomas Knapik (Gail), Ellen Penepent; 7 grandchildren, Tiffany Bennett (Mark), Christine Segrue (John), Chad Knapik (Cindy), Jeannette Knapik, Lynne McHugh (Andrew), Matthew Penepent and Jessica Penepent; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Maxine Knapik and Mary Smith; also several nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Matilda Knapik; his sister, Eleanor; his brother, Bernard; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Andrew, Sr. and Mary Smith; two brothers-in-law, Andrew, Jr. and Steve Smith; a great-granddaughter and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott, NY. Private burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at St. Joseph's Church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019