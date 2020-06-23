Andrew M. SemanKirkwood - Andrew Seman (Andy), a devoted husband, father and grandfather, died at home unexpectedly on June 21st, 2020 at the age of 65.Andy is survived by his wife, Debbie Seman (nee Beaver); his children, Joe Seman of NC and Lori Canfield (Na'Shawn); his grandchildren, Avery, Reagan and Hayden Canfield; brothers, John (Margo) of TX and Joe (Lianne) as well as several nieces, nephews, close friends and family. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Barbara Seman and several special aunts and uncles.Andy graduated from Binghamton High School and attended Broome Tech, graduating with a degree in engineering. He began working for IBM in 1982 in Lake Norman, NC where he met his wife, Debbie. They married in 1984 and together moved to Kirkwood, NY where they have lived and raised their children.Andy was an active member of the Binghamton Elks Lodge #70 where he served as PER (Past Exalted Ruler). He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion Post for many years.Andy absolutely loved his home away from home at The Quigley Farm in Herrick Center, PA. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family, socializing with friends and the time he spent on Facebook. He was very loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Rev. Peter Tomas will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Spirit Cemetery, Kattelville. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.