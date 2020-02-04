Resources
Andrew Richard Powell


1932 - 2020
Andrew Richard Powell Obituary
Andrew Richard Powell

Binghamton - North Carolina (1932 - 2020) passed away peacefully at the age 87 in his Hickory, NC home at Pinecrest. Prior to his retirement, Andy enjoyed a successful 35 year career with IBM. In addition to his memories of our summer vacations and his adventurous world travels, he fell in love with his summer home and eventual residence in the mountains of North Carolina. He was an avid bowler and his hobbies included fishing and golf. Andy is survived by his wife of 41 Years, Louise Powell (Moore),his Brother Jan (Powell) and his wife Henrietta, His Sister Eileen (Kumpon) and her husband Paul, his Sons Richard and his wife Paula, Robert and his wife Marybeth, David and his Wife Gail, Mark and his wife Carol and Michael and his wife Marsha. He also has many Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Plans for local services are pending.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
