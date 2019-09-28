|
|
Andy 'Tut' Tavelli
Speedsville - Andy D. Tavelli, 82, passed away following an illness on Sept. 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Lillian Tavelli; his children: David (Tena) Tavelli, Tony (Michelle) Tavelli, Gary Tavelli, Dan (Diane) Tavelli, Debra (Gary) Burgess and Lori (Tom) Birkmeyer; his brother Donald (Carol) Tavelli; grandchildren: Anthony, Jordan, Andy 'Devin',Tanner, Aliyah, Drew, Danny, Nicholas, Trent, Haley, Tara and great grandchildren Jaxson, Taylor and Hailey. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Andy was born at home on the family farm, a son of the late Angelo and Alice (Gregrow) Tavelli. Following graduation from Newark Valley High School in 1954 he and Lil were married and continued to operate the family farm becoming the third generation to do so. 'King' Tut was a star fast-pitch softball pitcher playing in Ithaca and Cortland leagues. He played and pitched well past his 50th birthday. Tut was also an avid bowler participating in many tournaments and enjoyed hunting with his sons and friends.
There will be a gathering of relative and friends held at the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley on Monday from 10 am until noon at which time his friend, Rev. Phil Jordan will officiate at his memorial service. For those wishing, kindly consider directing memorials to Hospicare of Tompkins County, 172 E. King Rd. Ithaca, NY 14850 in loving memory of Andy S. Tavelli. His guestbook may also be signed at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019