Angela Miklos
Endicott - Angela Margaret Miklos, of Endicott, passed away at the age of 53 years young at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla NY on March 12, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Miklos III and their three children; Eleni, Cara and Neil Miklos, and her grandson Michael Oliver Scalamonti. She is also survived by her beautiful mother Martha Lininger, dear aunt Marylou McCormick, and mother-in-law Janice Miklos, cousins Cathy McCormick and daughter Anastasia, Scott (Vanessa) McCormick and their sons Collin and Alex, as well as many relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her father James Lininger, uncle Don McCormick, cousin Debbie McCormick and father-in-law Michael Miklos Jr. Angela was a graduate of Finger Lakes Community College. She was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed vacationing in Delaware to sink her feet into the sand, as well as visiting her family in Middletown, Ohio. She could be found baking cookies and breads at home, going on long walks and keeping up with our little garden. She will be dearly missed by family and friends for all the laughs she brought into our lives.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 10 am at St. Mary's Orthodox Christian Church, 1907 Jenkins Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott Monday from 4-7 pm with a Parastas Service at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Christian Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019