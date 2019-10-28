|
|
Angeline (Angie) Clemente
Endicott - Angeline (Angie) Clemente, 87, of Endicott passed away Sunday morning October 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Ted Clemente. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Kevin Biles, Graham, N.C; her son, David Clemente, Syracuse, NY; her sister, Jennie DeVita; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sam and Elvira Clemente; her sisters-in-law, Amelia, Carolyn and Laura Clemente; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott. Angie was a former active member of the Beaujan Hills Garden Club, an avid Bridge Player, she enjoyed knitting, antiquing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday October 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 306 Odell Ave. Endicott with her nephew Rev. Joseph Clemente as the primary celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. Anthony of Padua Church Thursday from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Clemente may be made to St. Anthony's Food Pantry 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019