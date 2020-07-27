1/1
Angeline M. Griffiths
1939 - 2020
Angeline M. Griffiths

Binghamton - Angeline Griffiths, 81, went to be in the arms of the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Binghamton, NY.

Angie was born in Scranton, PA and was predeceased by her parents Pasquale & Rose Gagliardi as well as several brothers and a sister. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Nani) and friend and loved spending time with her family and her beloved cat Mindy.

Angie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dan, her children: Stan (Heather), Lisa (Victor), Daniel (Patty) and Dorean. Angie is also survived by her brother Ignatious and sisters Grace (Rich), Florence (Artie), and Concetta; ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Angie also had a large extended family including brother and sister-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

Angie had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, she enjoyed their visits and adored them all. She also had a very special bond with her twin sister Grace. She was proud of her Italian heritage and was a great cook. She will be dearly missed by all.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Angeline's name to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or the animal shelter of your choice.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
July 27, 2020
Lisa
So sorry for your loss, May your moms memory be a blessing to you.
Phil Allen
Coworker
