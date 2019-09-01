Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Parish of Saint John & Andrew Church
Binghamton, NY
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
The Parish of Saint John & Andrew Church
Binghamton, NY
Angeline Regan Obituary
Angeline Regan

Binghamton - Angeline Regan, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, Binghamton, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, Carmela and Joseph Palmisano, her husband Gerald W. Regan, Jr., her siblings Grace, Anne and her brothers Angelo and Joseph and her son-in-law Chris Barden. She is survived by her six children, Brenda (Fred) Yuhas, Michele (Lisle) Raught, Marcia Barden (Bryan) Jacobson, James Regan, Susan (Mark) Smith, Karen (Tom) Williams; 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and her sister Mary Sykes. Angeline was a member of The Parish of Saints John & Andrew Church. She received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from SUNY Cortland in 1949. She began her teaching career in 1949 as a first grade teacher at Marathon Central Schools and later went on to teach first grade students at George W. Johnson School for 28 years. The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at Lourdes Hospital for their kindness and care of their mother in her time of need. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Tuesday September 3rd, 2019, at The Parish of Saint John & Andrew Church Binghamton, New York. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9AM until the time of the service. Friends wishing to make a memorial donation to, Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760, in memory of Angeline Regan.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
