Angie C. Stevens 04/11/1984 - 6/3/2020 On Wednesday June 3rd, 2020 we lost a true miracle, source of happiness and unconditional love. A devoted advocate to all animals, as she worked at Petco, volunteered at local animal shelters , and an educator for Wildlife Rock Stars. Angie loved attending Camp Good Days and Special Times for children and families that have been touched by cancer and sickle cell anemia for many years as a camper and camp aid. She loved spending her extra time with her own pets, crafting and socializing. Her triumphant spirit will be missed by her families Stevens, Scotts, Grays, Sedlocks as well as many friends & support staff. She will always be our angel. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Camp Good Days via their webpage : www.campgooddays.org
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.