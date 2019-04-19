|
|
Anita Estelle Cady
- - January 24, 1949 - April 9, 2019
Anita Estelle Cady, 70 passed away in Canaan CT on April 9, 2019. She was born in Endicott, New York to Leon and Mable (Thomas) Cady, the third of eight children.
After graduating from Union Springs Academy she graduated from Atlantic Union College with a bachelor degree in Medical Technology. She was employed by New England Memorial Hospital, Stoneham, MA, prior to moving to Brunswick, Maine. She worked for Parkview Hospital until her retirement in 2014.
She is predeceased by her parents and a sister, Laura Cady.
Survivors include siblings: Bonnie Corbin (Kenny), Gail Jones (Bill), Bill Cady (Wanda), Roberta Bratland (Tom), Tom Cady (Bev), Becky Darr (Jay), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, April 26 at 3:00 pm at Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick, ME. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit www.brackettfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ,1 Main St., #300, Topsham, ME 04086.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 19, 2019