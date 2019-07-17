|
Anita M Edwards
Endicott -
Our dear mom, Anita M. Edwards went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, R. Wayne Edwards, two daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila & Marshall Sorber and Marcia & Michael Supa along with her five grandchildren and their beautiful families; Jacob/Liz, Jared/Amie, Andrea Sorber and Mike/Jess, David/Katelyn Supa. Her seven great-children Joel, Jacob, Owen, Madilyn Sorber and Lyla, Knox and Hudson Supa were the joy of her life. We will all miss her more than she'll ever know. She was an active member of West Endicott Baptist Church.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, July 19th at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 Main Street, Endicott, NY. Viewing hours will be from 10-11am with funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made in her honor to West Endicott Baptist Church, 515 West Wendell Street, Endicott, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 17 to July 18, 2019