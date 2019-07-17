Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita M. Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita M. Edwards Obituary
Anita M Edwards

Endicott -

Our dear mom, Anita M. Edwards went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, R. Wayne Edwards, two daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila & Marshall Sorber and Marcia & Michael Supa along with her five grandchildren and their beautiful families; Jacob/Liz, Jared/Amie, Andrea Sorber and Mike/Jess, David/Katelyn Supa. Her seven great-children Joel, Jacob, Owen, Madilyn Sorber and Lyla, Knox and Hudson Supa were the joy of her life. We will all miss her more than she'll ever know. She was an active member of West Endicott Baptist Church.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, July 19th at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 Main Street, Endicott, NY. Viewing hours will be from 10-11am with funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made in her honor to West Endicott Baptist Church, 515 West Wendell Street, Endicott, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now