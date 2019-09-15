Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Central United Methodist Church
17 Nanticoke Ave
Endicott, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Central United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Dorio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Dorio


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Dorio Obituary
Ann Dorio

Maine - Ann Dorio, 84, passed away peacefully on Sept 12, 2019.

Ann was predeceased by her parents, Edith and William Thomas and her treasured husband of 57 years, Robert Dorio. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Knight and her brother William Thomas Jr. and her children and their families; Janet and Cort Martin of Sarasota Florida, Steven and Denise Dorio, of Molalla Oregon, John and Anne Dorio of Marcellus, NY and five grandchildren; Nicole, Eric, Craig, Dayton and Lilly Dorio.

She was born in Biddeford Maine March 3 of 1935. She graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Medical Technology. Ann began her career at the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. After marrying and raising a family, she worked 25 years in many various practices including Maine Medical, Guthrie and Lourdes hospitals. She was active in the Eastern Star of Maine NY. Ann and her family were longtime active members of Central United Methodist Church.

Services to be held at Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave, Endicott, NY 13760, on September 18. Calling hours 9:30 - 11:00, with memorial service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Central United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now