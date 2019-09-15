|
|
Ann Dorio
Maine - Ann Dorio, 84, passed away peacefully on Sept 12, 2019.
Ann was predeceased by her parents, Edith and William Thomas and her treasured husband of 57 years, Robert Dorio. She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Knight and her brother William Thomas Jr. and her children and their families; Janet and Cort Martin of Sarasota Florida, Steven and Denise Dorio, of Molalla Oregon, John and Anne Dorio of Marcellus, NY and five grandchildren; Nicole, Eric, Craig, Dayton and Lilly Dorio.
She was born in Biddeford Maine March 3 of 1935. She graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Medical Technology. Ann began her career at the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. After marrying and raising a family, she worked 25 years in many various practices including Maine Medical, Guthrie and Lourdes hospitals. She was active in the Eastern Star of Maine NY. Ann and her family were longtime active members of Central United Methodist Church.
Services to be held at Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave, Endicott, NY 13760, on September 18. Calling hours 9:30 - 11:00, with memorial service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Central United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019