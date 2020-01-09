Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY
Ann E. McBride

Ann E. McBride Obituary
Ann E. McBride

Binghamton - Beloved wife and mother, Ann E. McBride, 84, passed away January 8, 2020. Ann was the center of her husband Jim's life. Together they enjoyed traveling, they were known to have "Roaming Blood". Ann enjoyed spending winters in Florida with friends. While traveling the country they visited 46 states by RV while Ann spent her travel time knitting for her family. Ann was very much into family traditions. She lovingly passed these holiday traditions to her children. Ann did research her family genology and later became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was predeceased by her mother, Gladys Clark Figary and grandson Adam Wold. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jim, children, Julie and Donald Wold, Apalachin, Patricia and Charles Reichel, Shawnee, Kansas, treasured grandchildren, Heather, Kaylee, Logan and Kaden and 5 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Funeral services will follow visitation at 4:00 pm. Interment in North Norwich Cemetery will be in the spring. Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to the of Central New York, 441 W Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
