Ann E. "Baba" Naylor



At 93 years old, Ann passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020.



She is survived by her 2 granddaughters, Tammy (Harry) LaBarr, Jennifer Behal.



Her 7 Great-grandchildren, Dominica (Amanda) LaBarr-Mabry, Matthew (Jennifer) LaBarr, Shalynn (John) Poladian, Joseph, Joshua, Sydney and Jesse Behal.



As well as her 4 Great-Great-grandchildren, Lyric, Melody, Atreyu Poladian and Kyron Behal.



A special Thank You goes to the wonderful and caring 3rd floor staff at Absolut Care.









