Ann (Farina) Hennessey was born on January 6, 1928 and passed away on June 20, 2020 at the age of 92.



She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Hennessey, her parents, Dominic and Rose (Vaccaro) Farina and grandson, Ryan Hennessey.



Ann is survived by two brothers, Frank (Sonny) Farina and Michael Farina, five children: James (Bonnie) Hennessey, Gary Hennessey, Richard (Pam) Hennessey, Rosemary (Robert) Parkinson and Nancy (Lance) Griffin. She is also survived by six devoted, grandchildren: Theresa (Mitch) Scott, Beth (Steve) Curtis, Sean (Kiera) Hennessey, William (Chantelle) Griffin, Joann Parkinson and Marie (Jordan) Parkinson. Ann has 10 great grandchildren whom she adored and many loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her longtime friends, Sara Armetta, Marge Wood, and Jean Mazikewich.



Ann graduated in 1948 from Wilson School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She worked in many locations, including, Barnes Kasson and Lourdes Hospitals. Ann was proud of being a nurse and dedicated to her profession. She was known for helping all that showed up at her doorstep, mending many minor mishaps for the neighborhood. As Ann herself always said, "I did the best I could.".



Ann lived most of her life in Susquehanna, except for her retirement years in Florida with her husband Jerry and several years spent with her daughter Nancy and family in Hanover, PA and New Braunfels, TX. She spent her final years as a resident of SNF in Susquehanna. The family would like to thank the Nurses and Aides in SNF and give a special thanks to Heather Stevens, who took such wonderful care of our mother, grandmother and Nana when she was a resident of SNF.



Ann was a lifelong member of St. John's the Evangelist Church in Susquehanna.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11:00am at the St. John's Church, Susquehanna, PA, with Rev. David Cramer officiating.



Interment will be in the St. John's Cemetery, Susquehanna, PA.



The family will receive friends at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave, Susquehanna, PA, on Thursday from 10:00am to 11:00am due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a limit of 25 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at a time. Masks will be required for entry.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's name to the Susquehanna Fire Department, Inc., PO Box 175, Susquehanna, PA 18847 or St. John's Church, 15 E. Church St., Susquehanna, PA 18847.









