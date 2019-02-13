Services
Ann Johnson Gilchrist

Ann Johnson Gilchrist

Binghamton - Ann Johnson Gilchrist- 84, of Binghamton, New York, passed away Friday February 8, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor following a brief illness.

She is the daughter of Frank A. and Jane (Twining) Johnson and great granddaughter of George F. Johnson Co-founder of the Endicott Johnson Shoe Corporation. She is predeceased by her son Dr. Eric Colman and sister Judith Neimanis and Barbara ("Bobbie") Hull. She is survived by her daughter Claudia Colman, son Andrew (Judy) Colman, daughter-in-law Patricia Omaille Colman; grandchildren Alex Casey, Hadley and Paige Colman, Aidan Omaille Colman and great grandchildren Gabriel and Sophia Casey.

The family would like extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Elizabeth Church for their extraordinary compassion, care and loving kindness during her brief stay there. A private service will be held at a later date. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
